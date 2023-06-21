BENNINGTON — Bennington College is hosting a conversation about plastics and the future of our planet with environmental leader and author Bill McKibben, and Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Elizabeth Kolbert, moderated by Beyond Plastics President and former U.S. EPA regional administrator Judith Enck. The event will be held on Wednesday, July 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. This is a virtual event.
McKibben is a contributing writer to The New Yorker, and a founder of Third Act, which organizes people over the age of 60 to work on climate and racial justice. He founded the first global grassroots climate campaign, 350.org, and serves as the Schumann Distinguished Professor in Residence at Middlebury College in Vermont. In 2014 he was awarded the Right Livelihood Prize, sometimes called the ‘alternative Nobel,’ in the Swedish Parliament. He’s also won the Gandhi Peace Award, and honorary degrees from 19 colleges and universities. He has written over a dozen books about the environment, including his first, “The End of Nature,” published in 1989. His latest book is “The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at his Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened.”
Kolbert is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of “Field Notes from a Catastrophe: Man, Nature, and Climate Change and Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future,” and has been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 1999. Previously, she worked at the Times, where she wrote the Metro Matters column and served as the paper’s Albany bureau chief. Her three-part series on global warming, “The Climate of Man,” won the 2006 National Magazine Award for Public Interest. In 2010, she received the National Magazine Award for Reviews and Criticism. She is the editor of “The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2009” and the author of “The Prophet of Love: And Other Tales of Power and Deceit, and “The Sixth Extinction,” for which she won the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction in 2015. She received the Blake-Dodd Prize, from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, in 2017.
For more information about accessing the virtual event, visit CAPA at capa@bennington.edu or call 802-447-4267.