BENNINGTON — Mike Bisio, a prominent jazz bassist and member of the Bennington College faculty for 15 years, has released a new CD entitled "Inside Voice/Outside Voice."
Bisio has made over 130 recordings. "Inside Voice/Outside Voice" is the latest where he plays with harmonic singer Timothy Hall on a CD released by Origin Records. He just completed performance dates with the Matthew Shipp Quartet, and a Northeast tour with coronet player Kirk Knuffke. Bisio anticipates playing in Korea by the start of 2024.
Bisio is a Kolstein Performance Artist. Kolstein, one of America’s top luthier manufacturers, designates several leading string musicians with this title.
Bisio grew up in Troy, New York, and was first introduced to the bass when his older brother bought him one and gave him some impromptu, improvised lessons. He was introduced to Henry Portnoy, the principal bass player in the Boston Symphony Orchestra, who became his teacher. He also studied with James Harnett, principal bass of the Seattle Symphony.
“When I moved to Seattle I ended up staying for 30 years,” Bisio said. “My neighbor and mentor played for Louis Armstrong, Count Basie and other greats. I became Buddy Caplett’s protégé.”
Although he started out as a classical player, Bisio transitioned to jazz.
“I have always thrived on improvising music, and playing jazz allows that freedom," he said.
Bisio returned to Bennington and is teaching a new generation of musicians at Bennington College.
Luke Taylor, a Bennington College ‘22 alumnus from Asheville, North Carolina, took his initial class with Bisio after playing the electric bass guitar for a number of years. “He taught me how to have a connection with the double bass. I took 3½ years of classes with Mike during my four years at Bennington…one of the most wonderful features of my Bennington College education.”
Inside Voices/Outside Voices "is born out of affection: for music and the magic that it makes, and for the musicians who have walked the not-always-easy path of dedication to their art," according to Bisio's website. For more information, visit https://michaelbisio.bandcamp.com/album/inside-voice-outside-voice-4.