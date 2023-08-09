BENNINGTON — Bennington author Genevieve Plunkett’s latest book, "In the Lobby of the Dream Hotel," is featured in the September Indie Next List. The monthly list, compiled by the American Booksellers Association, includes the top nominations from booksellers across the country, showcasing the best new releases. Plunkett’s book will be released on Aug. 15.
Exeter, N.H., bookseller Stefanie Kiper describes Plunkett’s book as “a beautiful meditation on love, madness, motherhood, and art.” Kiper says, “Plunkett's writing is achingly gorgeous and Portia is a character for the ages.”
Reading "In the Lobby of the Dream Hotel" is like looking through a kaleidoscope, with its shifting patterns and scintillating colors. The language sparkles, as Plunkett conjures up remarkable scenes and beautifully observed details.
Plunkett’s previous book, "Prepare Her," a collection of short stories, also received tremendous acclaim, with one New York Times critic likening Plunkett’s writing to that of Shirley Jackson.
The Bennington Bookshop will host an event with Plunkett on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Bennington Performing Arts Center. The event will feature a conversation between Plunkett and local author Robin MacArthur, who wrote the well-received novel, "Heart Spring Mountain," as well as "Half Wild," a collection of stories. Books by both authors will be available for sale at the event.