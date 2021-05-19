BENNINGTON — Bennington Performing Arts Center presents cellists Perri Morris and Annabelle Hoffman in concert on Sunday, May 30 at 3 p.m.
Friends since college, their paths took different turns, but they come together again on stage at BPAC. “Annabelle was the only other person I knew who spoke cello,” said Morris of their longtime friendship.
Perri Morris studied cello with Lawrence Lesser, Ronald Feldman and Aldo Parisot. She earned a bachelor's in music performance from the New England Conservatory of Music, a master's in music performance from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and also earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from Mount Holyoke College. She has participated in music festivals at Tanglewood, Spoleto Festival of the Two Worlds and The Waterloo Music Festival, Gerard Scwartz, director.
Morris has been a member of the faculties at Mount Holyoke College, West Texas A&M, Keene State College and Westfield State University. She served as assistant principal cello of the Springfield (Mass.) Symphony Orchestra for 19 years. A resident of Bennington, Morris performs with the Vermont Symphony, Burlington Chamber Orchestra, Springfield Symphony, and the Berkshire Symphony. She is a frequent performer with Opera North and the Eleva Chamber Players.
Morris is the director of the strings program at the North Bennington Village School, teaches strings at the Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, Mass., and has private teaching studios in Williamstown and Bennington. Her students range in age from 5 to 70.
Cellist Annabelle Hoffman has toured with the New York Philharmonic, the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Sinfonietta Salzburg and the American Symphony Orchestra. She has participated in the Mostly Mozart Festival, Marlboro Festival, and Aspen Festival. On Broadway, Hoffman has performed in the pit orchestras of "Hamilton," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Natasha," "Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812," "Aladdin," "War Paint," and "The Visit." In addition to performing, Hoffman also teaches and coaches chamber music. She has been on the faculty of The Calhoun School, the 92nd Street Y and the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music.
Reservations required due to seating limitations. This is an in-person event.