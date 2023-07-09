WESTON — Recent Burr and Burton Academy graduate Kaitlynn Cherry is taking the stage in “What the Constitution Means to Me,” by Heidi Shrenk.
Cherry plays the Debater, joined by lead Susan Haefner (Heidi) and Lucas Dixon (the Legionnaire). The acclaimed contemporary play, part of Weston Theater’s 87th season, will be performed from July 12 to 30.
Cherry said she came upon the role in a roundabout way. Gwen Maiella, the mother of Cherry’s debate partner, Ava, overheard Weston theater people discussing the role of the Debater.
Gwen Maiella went up to them and said, “I have your girl.”
Cherry, an award-winning debater, had performed in a number of BBA productions, including “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”
With BBA drama teacher Jim Raposa’s help, Cherry put together a performance video (of work by Audre Lourde), which earned her a Zoom try-out. “And I didn’t hear back for a week,” she said, which led her to think at first she didn’t get it.
When she met the cast, lead actress Haefner greeted Cherry, “Hey, Rona Lisa Peretti!” Rona Lisa Peretti is the lead character of “Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a role Cherry had played, and that Haefner had seen her perform. Further, Haefner previously played the role herself.
Clearly, the stars align in this production.
In “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Heidi, the lead role, competes in the American Legion Oratory Competition.
Cherry’s part centers on whether or not we should abolish the Constitution, and — spoiler alert —the play has different takes on that question. A coin flip determines which side of the debate will be argued for any given performance.
“I think it [the play] is a really interesting perspective on America,” said Cherry. “We … celebrate the Fourth of July — but the Constitution gives Americans these … rights.” These rights have both pros and cons — which the play addresses, from an engaging personal perspective. Playwright Heidi Shrenk developed the play around her own experience in the American Legion competition.
In the fall, Cherry will enroll in Boston University as an international relations major. Asked why not study drama, she laughs and explains: “I started out as a ballerina.” Entering high school, she had thought, “I’d fully commit and join some company in New York City.”
She loved acting at BBA, simultaneously joining debate. “I challenged myself and ended up loving it. ... There is a form of acting in debate.”
Just as an actor makes the audience believe in a character, so, too, a debater benefits from emoting, making a judge believe that the debater believes in the position. She stepped into the school’s Model UN as a last-minute replacement for BBA’s team, and appreciated the global perspective, earning an award for her work. On a personal level, she finds herself often in the role of a diplomat, negotiating between competing perspectives, so, all in all, international relations seems a good choice for her study.
All of that will come after her debut on the Weston stage.