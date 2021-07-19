BENNINGTON — It has been a privilege to have my art in the Putnam Hotel windows. When the art first went up, my plan was to bring a little beauty, a little lift to passers-by during a very difficult time. Now my work is in the center of a bustling arts community. Stores, restaurants, businesses are opening or reopening and there is an optimism that I haven’t felt in a long time.
Barbara Ackerman will share her new work at an opening July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Putnam Hotel, 101 Main St. (the old Verizon building). The opening is sponsored by the Better Bennington Corporation.
The show at the Putnam features new pastels, influenced by our evocative surroundings. I like to explore mystery in my work — connecting the visible and invisible worlds. I work to create a remembrance of the experience, recalling the act of discovery, observation and creation.
Also included in the exhibit are several pieces from an abstract etching series that uses patterns, repetition and the latest green technology in their production. I am challenged to create nuanced versions of shapes that are familiar and continue on the path of discovery with this new and still historical process.
I look forward to an opportunity to share art and conversation with friends and community members. Thanks go to John Shannahan and the Better Bennington Corporation for having Bennington businesses and the cultural community in the forefront.