BENNINGTON — Class is in session at The Coffee Bar on Saturday night, and you'll want to be in attendance and taking notes.
Florence Dore, a professor of English at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is also Florence Dore, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter. She's touring behind her album "Highways and Rocketships," released this past summer, and will perform at The Coffee Bar, at 109 South St. in the Putnam Block, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and available online at tinyurl.com/36n7tbm6.
Dore's previous album, "Perfect City," was released in 2001. In between then and now, Dore married her husband, Will Rigby, who plays drums for Steve Earle's backup band, The Dukes, and the couple had a daughter.
Dore also wrote multiple books, including "The Ink in the Grooves: Conversations on Literature and Rock 'n' Roll," also released this year. She's on the board of the Institute for Bob Dylan Studies at Tulsa University.
The new album, featuring Rigby on drums, Mark Spencer and Peter Holsapple on guitar, was produced by R.E.M.'s former co-producers, Don Dixon and Mitch Easter. Southern Culture on the Skids bassist Mary Huff and Mipso fiddler/vocalist Libby Rodenbough were among the guest performers.
Given Easter and Dixon's involvement, comparing "Highways and Rocketships" to 1980s college radio is inevitable. The comparisons are fair: It's guitar-driven, and classic rock and Americana influences can be heard throughout.
"Sweet to Me," the first single off the album, is about her grandmother and drenched in echo befitting an emotional family story. And "End of the World" is seated in a Memphis-worthy groove, with saxophones punctuating lyrics that use surfing-trip-gone-wrong as relationship metaphor: "Two tsunamis and a hurricane/yeah the weather's been a little insane."
