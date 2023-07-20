BENNINGTON — The Apple Barn Country Bake Shop has announced its first-ever Blueberry Festival, which is set to take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on July 29 at 604 US Route 7 S. in Bennington.
The highlight of the festival will be the opportunity for visitors to indulge in free blueberry picking within Apple Barn's scenic fields. To complement the blueberry picking, the festival will feature an array of activities for children and adults alike. Multiple vendors will be present, offering a variety of locally sourced products, crafts, and delectable treats. Children's events, including jump houses and exciting games, will provide endless fun and entertainment throughout the day.
Live music performances will create a vibrant atmosphere. Concessions will be available, offering a tempting selection of mouthwatering treats, refreshing beverages, and delightful snacks, many featuring the beloved blueberry theme.
For more information about the Blueberry Festival, including updates and details about the event, visit the Apple Barn and Bake Shop website at applebarn.com or follow them on social media platforms for the latest news.