Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Determined that their spring musical would go on, the members of the Mount Anthony Union Drama Club spent the past five weeks preparing for their COVID-safe presentation of "Singin' in the Rain." On Friday night, they celebrated their achievement, with the premiere of their production, which was recorded on video. The performers walked the red carpet at the Park-McCullough Historic Governor's Mansion in North Bennington before an outdoor screening of the show before a large and appreciative audience.

David LaChance can be reached at dlachance@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.