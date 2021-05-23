BENNINGTON — Determined that their spring musical would go on, the members of the Mount Anthony Union Drama Club spent the past five weeks preparing for their COVID-safe presentation of "Singin' in the Rain." On Friday night, they celebrated their achievement, with the premiere of their production, which was recorded on video. The performers walked the red carpet at the Park-McCullough Historic Governor's Mansion in North Bennington before an outdoor screening of the show before a large and appreciative audience.
