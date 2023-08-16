MANCHESTER — It takes a small army to put on a music festival – and the founders and promoters of the Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, which opens Thursday night at Hunter Park, are grateful for all the help they’ve received.
John and Jill Turpin are expecting more than 150 volunteers will supplement the crew managing the stage and the venue over the four days of the festival, now in its fourth edition.
“They do it for the love of the thing and they want to be here,” John Turpin said of the volunteers.
“They’ll work their hours and ask, ’What else have you got?’” Jill added.
“The crew knows what the hell they’re doing, which is more than we could say for ourselves when we started,” John said. “And they still are far more knowledgeable than us about it. And they do it for the love of the thing, the music, the camping, the whole production of it. But it’s in their bones, like it’s in our bones.”
The Turpins, whose main business is real estate, got into booking bluegrass bands so they could see and hear more of the bands they loved. They founded the festival in 2018. It lost two years to COVID, then returned in 2022.
The Turpins are also grateful for support from the local business community, from vendors and suppliers to sponsors. Union Underground will be running the alcoholic beverage service this year, the couple noted. And Paul W. Carroccio of TPW Real Estate has again been incredibly helpful working behind the scenes, they said.
“He does so much behind the scenes,” John said. At one point, he said he noted to Carroccio that there were some significant potholes on the road into the festival grounds. “Less than an hour later there’s a loader here bringing in new material in the driveway and smoothing it out.”
Peter Rowan, Aioefe O’Donovan, the Sam Grisman Band, Sam Bush, Watchhouse, Mipso, the Milk Carton Kids, Cabinet and Mighty Poplar are among the performers scheduled to perform between Thursday and Sunday.
The Saturday All-Star Tribute will honor the legacy of country music icon Dolly Parton.
“It’s a little out of left field, but if you dive into her body of work and her beginnings, so much of it is roots music,” Jill said.
Christian Sedelmayer and Jordan Tice, who have attended every edition of the festival, are coordinating the All-Star Tribute, which features musicians from the bands in attendance.
As has been in the case since it was founded, the Turpins have booked artists with attention to their relationships with each other, and how they might interact playing together – key considerations for a music form relying on vocal harmonies and close cooperation. That vision comes together at the late-night Lampligher Stage, bringing those artists together for never before-heard collaborations.
A total of 27 bands and artists are lined up for the festival’s four days.
As for artists on the bill who are lesser-known but worth your attention, Jill cited Maya De Vitry (Friday), Jake Blount (Saturday) and Taylor Ashton (Saturday) as performers worth checking out.
“Anna De Vitry was in a band called Stray Birds that we had actually booked year one, and the band broke up before the festival. She’s amazing. She opened for Mighty Poplar on their first tour, and she recorded with Caitlin Canty (who is also on Friday’s schedule)," Jill said. "That’s going to be a fun set.”
Jake Blount has attended past festivals and took part in jam sessions at the Lamplighter stage, Jill added. “And then Taylor Ashton has recorded with Aoife O’Donovan."
The weather forecast is promising, John Turpin said, with the best weather expected over the weekend. And though the summer of 2023 has been best known for rain, the field at Hunter Park is in good condition, he said.
Often, form follows function at a music festival; you’d expect polite silence at a classical performance and more exuberant behavior at a heavy metal or punk rock show. Bluegrass walks the line between people who are moved by the music to get up and dance, and those who want to sit and appreciate the close harmonies and mandolin melodies.
The Turpins have come up with what they hope is a solution that makes all comers happy – whether they’re seated, standing, or dancing.
“To the right will be standing and to the left will be sitting. But the standers will have a nice view, and will be able to get up close to the stage, and it shouldn’t impede the sitters’ view," he said. "If nothing else, we’re trying, and I don't know if you can serve both masters, but we’re gonna try."
As for dancers? The shade tent to the northern edge of the festival grounds will serve as the dance floor during the evening. And if you want to learn traditional steps, there will be dance lessons on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 10;15 a.m.
In addition to a shade tent at the northern edge of the festival ground, there will be more chilled, filtered water in more locations. The festival hired a professional water company to provide the service, John said.
Red Fox Community School will be hosting children’s programming again this year. Last year, the programming was offered on the school’s nearby campus, off Pig Pen Road. “But it was a little out of the way and parents’ couldn’t watch the stage. So we wanted to bring them into the venue,” Jill said.