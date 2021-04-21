The Arlington Fire Department might be getting a new fire truck after years of effort, but Chief Mike King said he’s not convinced it will really happen.
The Arlington Select Board sounded positive after King’s presentation of the department’s current fleet and need to replace the 1989 attack truck Engine Tanker 75.
Labeled an attack truck, it’s the first rig out the door to most calls and carries the firefighters and tools needed to get started on a fire or auto crash while waiting for tankers and utility trucks to arrive on the scene.
But, the 32-year-old truck should even be used as a fire truck King said.
It’s pump leaks, the foam system doesn’t work, dash lights don’t work and other electrical components are starting to fail, King said.
King said repairing the issues wasn’t even worth it and would be a waste of good money.
King said the department has been trying to get a new truck for at least three years.
“We have a safety issue,” King said. “Our attack truck is 32 years old.”
King pointed out that according to the National Fire Prevention Association guidelines, any truck between 15 and 25 years old but still in good condition should be relegated to reserve status and any truck older than 25 years old should be replaced for firefighter safety.
King and the leadership of the department is trying to analyze the department’s needs.
“We’re trying to figure out how to make things work better,” King told the board. “Everything’s changed over the years.”
He said they’ve analyzed calls for service and changes in the department, what equipment they don’t use, the cost of maintenance and more.
He said the department has shrunk from about 40 members seven years ago to about 15 today. During the day, only eight of those members are available to answer a call. That means fewer trucks can roll and more need for mutual assistance.
“We can no longer handle large calls without mutual aid anymore,” King said in a report prepared for the board by the fire chiefs. “For us to safely handle a large fire we have decided to allow a mutual aid company to establish any need for water supply. Another option we have is the mutual tankers we have around us. Within 15 minutes time of requested we can have additional 11,000 gallons of water on wheels coming to our aid.”
That mutual aid system was at work just more than 12 hours prior to the board meeting when Arlington sent trucks to a big fire in Dorset.
The department has decided they don’t need four Pumpers and he said the new truck they’d like to buy is an Engine-Rescue that has more capabilities.
The new truck they’d like to buy has been stripped bare so it’s just a cab, chassis, pump and body. Even then, the truck is more than $500,000.
The thought is if they can get a much cheaper truck into service, they could save on maintenance and leave some money on the table toward the next truck.
The department spent $52,000 on maintenance last year and most of that was on fire trucks. Just about every truck in the barn has maintenance needs the department can’t afford.
King said the department is only allocated so much money for maintenance.
“If we maintained [the trucks] properly, they would last longer, but with the money we have in our budget, we can’t do it properly,” King said.
The plan, King said, was that if the town could arrange things so that they were getting rid of trucks when they were between 10 and 15 years old, the price they get for them would pay a decent chunk toward the replacement cost of a new truck.
He pointed out the most he’d ever seen an Arlington used fire truck sell for was $8,000, but he said a neighboring town just sold a used truck for $200,000 because it wasn’t 32 years old and worn out.
King said the new truck has a 10-month build time.
The board agreed that board member Matthew Bykowski would work with town administrator Nick Zaiac to prepare a request for proposal and run it by the AFD leaders before sending it out to collect bids.
Old wound
During the discussion, an old wound got opened up as the board pushed to get the chief to seek additional bids required by the government procurement process.
After telling the board how getting parts and information is more difficult because of the pandemic, he pointed that was true no matter what business you’re in.
Board member Bykowski responded that is what he did for work.
“I do it every day and I’m very successful at it,” Bykowski said.
King paused before telling the board that it’s getting hard to want to continue to be a volunteer firefighter and serve as chief.
“We are volunteers,” King said. “I put probably 20 hours a week in. The more you guys help me, is great. The more work I have to do … I’m starting to wonder if this job is worth it.”
King then shared that Arlington Fire Fighters were at a structure fire the previous night in Dorset, getting home about 5:30 a.m. just in time to go to work.
“We haven’t slept,” King said. “It’s getting exhausting.”
He said he would stop there.
But, later, in a phone call, King said that frustration was carried over from a previous meeting when he had told the board that his guys were volunteers to the town and Bykowski had responded that he, too, was a volunteer.
“For him to compare his volunteer service to the town of Arlington to that of a volunteer fireman’s volunteer service to the town of Arlington, it isn’t the same,” King said.
He then pointed out that everyone on the fire department worked, some had two jobs. He said 75 percent of the firefighters had kids.
He said the frustration level is high in the department and Bykowski’s comments about being a volunteer didn’t sit well in the firehouse.