An Arlington woman has set out on a hike that may take her until September to complete.
Retha Charette began hiking the 2,193.1-mile Appalachian Trail on Monday, March 22.
She officially walked under the stone-arch that marks the beginning of an 8.8-mile approach trail to reach the official beginning of the Appalachian Trail.
Those first steps began a journey that could take five to six months and lead her through 14 states from Springer Mountain, Ga., to the top of Mount Katahdin in Maine.
Along the way, 150.8 of those miles pass through Vermont, including near Stratton Mountain and crossing Route 11/30 just east of Manchester.
According to the Green Mountain Club, it was on the Long Trail near the peak of Stratton Mountain where Benton MacKaye came up with the idea of building the AT on the ridges of the Appalachian Mountains up the East Coast.
It’s been said that the view on a clear day from the Stratton Mountain Fire Tower is one of the best views on the whole AT, Charette said.
If everything falls into place, Charette hopes to be walking through her home mountains probably sometime in July where she hopes to stop for a few days to float the Batten Kill with friends.
IT'S GOING TO BE REAL
Charette said she is not putting any pressure on herself to complete the trail when only about 20 percent of the more than 3,000 people who start the trail in the spring will actually make it to Katahdin.
“My goal isn’t necessarily to hike the whole trail, my goal is to hike as far as I can,” Charette said in an interview just days before she started her journey. “If I only get so far, I’ll take a break and hop off and try another time. I don’t want to feel like I’m letting people down if I don’t make it.”
Charette pointed out there are a lot of things that could knock her off the trail that aren’t in her control — illness, injury and weather — are a few of the reasons.
And, the fact that it’s simply an overwhelmingly daunting task.
Hiking the AT means the hiker has climbed the equivalent of summiting Mount Everest 16 times.
Charette, who will be documenting her journey in blog posts, photos and videos, said she’s not going to make it a feel-good tale but will bring the true story of the trail.
“People will get the real me,” she said. “I’m going to be real about what the trail is about. This is not going to be easy for me. There will probably videos of me crying and losing my garbage.”
THE ROAMING NANNY
Charette, who blogs as The Roaming Nanny, is an adventurer, blogger, nanny and influencer, according to her bio on her website.
She works for a pair of travel companies with a focus on women where she leads trips and documents her adventures.
Charette said she’s been to 48 states and 27 countries on six continents.
“My love of the outdoors began really young,” she said.
It started when she was 5 years old and joined Girl Scouts. Charette went on to earn the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts and, now a life member, this will be her 31st year of being associated with Girl Scouts.
And it’s the support of family and friends who, she said, have helped her prepare and will keep her going when the trail gets hard.
“They’ve all kind of led me to this,” Charette said, adding that she has all the skills she needs to successfully complete the trail and her biggest fear is fear of failure.
“I’m really trying not to put pressure on myself,” she said. “But it’s the fear of the unknown.”
Charette said she announced she would be attempting the AT last October and has been working to prepare since.
“It’s here now,” said said.
'TO KEEP MY SOUL HAPPY'
This isn’t her first time on a long-distance hiking trail.
In addition to summiting several mountains and hiking extensively, Charette also section-hiked the Long Trail, which runs the length of Vermont from Massachusetts to Canada, last year.
A section hike is where a person completes a long trail in a series of day hikes or short backpacking trips. A thru-hike is a term for hiking a long-distance trail end-to-end in one attempt. A thru-hike allows for breaks as some people will get off the trail for weeks at a time to rest or heal injuries. The ATC requires that a thru-hike be completed in the space of one year.
Charette said she hasn’t been able to travel for the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the AT attempt is something she needs to do.
She said returned from Kenya four days before everything shut down.
“I need to do this for my mental health and to keep my soul happy,” she said. “Adventure feeds my soul. I’m happiest when I’m discovering something new and experiencing the world in its purest form.”
She said she’s been lucky to travel the world, meet people and do hard things.
“Those hard experiences help people grow,” Charette said. “Being on the AT is going to help me realize my truest self.”
COVID-19 CONCERNS
The Appalachian Trail Conference, the organization that oversees the trail, has said it won’t recognize thru-hikes again this year, after doing so in 2020,
The ATC is trying to do its part to prevent the spread of the virus.
Hikers tend to gather at shelters, which are spaced roughly a day’s hike apart throughout most of the trail. Hikers also go into towns along the route every few days to a week to resupply.
But, Charette said she doesn’t need a piece of paper that says she hiked the AT, and she’s taking precautions on the trail.
Charette, who was vaccinated for work will avoid shelters, will wear a mask around others and maintain social distancing.
THINKING ABOUT GEAR
One of the things hikers will spend a lot of time focusing on in the months before the trip is their gear. It becomes an obsession and some go to great lengths to cut down on weight. Some go as far as to cut the handle off their toothbrush and make white gas stoves out of a cat-food can so they don’t have to carry a stove.
Charette said she’s not worrying as much about weight as comfort.
“My base weight is embarrassing,” she said. “I’m not an ultralight backpacker so I’m setting myself up for success. I’m really trying not to compare myself to other thru-hikers.”
Charette will be carrying an MSR Hubba NX 1 tent and an older Marmot Women’s Xenon sleeping bag and a Sea to Summit Thermolite Reactor liner for extra warmth because “I don’t like to be cold.”
Her backpack is a Circuit by ULA Equipment. It’s a 68-liter pack that checks in at just more than 2 pounds.
She’ll need room in that pack for food, which Charette said is going to be a challenge.
“I’m going to need to consume 5,000 calories a day,” she said. “On the Long Trail, I couldn’t eat enough to maintain my weight.”
Hikers often refer to the “hiker hunger” as their body feels starved for food because it is burning so many calories.
The one sponsorship Charette has is Mountain House, which makes freeze-dried backpacking food.
“Mountain House has been super cool,” Charette said. “They’ve been sending me messages, ‘if you need food, we’re going to keep you fed.’”
LOOKING AHEAD
Charette said she’s focused on the task at hand and will approach the trail as a series of small goals.
But that doesn’t mean she’s not looking forward to some of the more famous aspects of the AT.
She said the Grayson Highlands and the herd of wild miniature ponies that roam the area is one of those things.
She’s also looking forward to summiting Mount Washington in New Hampshire. She said she’s tried several times but weather and other factors have prevented it so far.
And then, there is Katahdin itself.
The peak is famous and thru-hikers who complete the trail treasurer having their photos taken with the sign at the top.
“It makes me want to break into tears thinking about it,” Charette said.
MESSAGES OF SUPPORT
Charette said she’s already getting emails and messages of support.
“I think the universe is pointing me in the right direction. So many people have reached out and are supporting my hike,” she said. “I’m really feeling supported and loved right now.”
On her website, she posted ways to support her AT thru-hike. But although there are options to donate money, she said what she really needs is notes of encouragement.
“Some days it’s going to be really crappy and I’ll turn my phone on and read those messages,” she said.
You can email her at rethasathike@gmail.com.
And for those who want to follow her progress, she suggests @roamingnanny on Instagram and her blog at www.roamingnanny.com. She’s also on Facebook as the Roaming Nanny.
Editor’s note: Our sister paper, The Manchester Journal, will be following Retha Charette as she attempts to hike the Appalachian Trail sharing her blog posts and photos to share her journey.