Assuming COVID-19 numbers continue to improve and the rate of infection continues to go down, the Town of Arlington plans to reopen its Town Hall on July 1 and return to a hybrid in-person meeting schedule at the same time.
The Arlington Select Board agreed to those changes at its recent board meeting following guidance from the state and Gov. Phil Scott.
Town administrator Nick Zaiac said the July 1 date would provide plenty of time for everybody to have had an opportunity to get two vaccines and allow two weeks to pass to get to full immunity.
In addition to opening Town Hall, the board also approved returning to in-person meetings for all town boards and commissions beginning July. 1.
The first Arlington Select Board meeting would be July 12.
The plan is to pursue technological upgrades to allow for a hybrid meeting, allowing people to either attend in person or remotely through a Zoom style system while allowing people to participate in whatever way they are comfortable.
“I’m all for in-person meetings,” said board member Matthew Bykowski. “Given the current circumstances and looking at participating we’ve had on the online platform, we need to provide a platform to provide a hybrid experience.”
The hybrid platform would allow board members to attend remotely when necessary and allow residents to tune into meetings and participate as if they were in the room.
Board member Cynthia Browning said she agreed with Bykowski’s assessment.
Select Board chair Dan Harvey said it was important that anybody participating be able to fully engage as compared to watching a recording of the meeting on public access television.
“I’m pretty adamant of being able to participate in our meetings,” Harvey said. “It’s a step into the future.”
Bykowski said he thinks the tools necessary to make that happen are easily attainable and the town had the funds to make it happen.
Bykowski agreed to create a request for proposals to get some prices so board members could make an informed decision at the next meeting.
In other business at the meeting, the board agreed to purchase a 12-inch wood chipper.
The used 2020 Bandit 200 UC with 135 hours will be purchased from Finke Equipment for $31,750.
The machine will be used to clear debris from the town right-of-way and trim trees over roadways including the ash trees that have to be removed due to the emerald ash borer infestation.
The unit chosen was not the cheapest option but it had significantly lower hours and was nearby so there was no delivery fee.
The town also approved the purchase of a used large excavator.
The machine will be used for ditch maintenance and right-of-way maintenance as well as water system repairs.
The board approved the purchase of a 2017 Wacker Neuson EW65 with 436 hours at a price of $80,000 plus $1,100 shipping from Jordan Equipment Company in Falmouth, Maine.
A similar machine, a 2017 Volvo with 400 hours was only $71,295 but there were big questions about the shipping costs from Michigan.
Other excavators were slightly cheaper but had significantly more hours.
The board also heard that it had received an extension on the Red Mountain Forest land that has been the source of discussion in recent months.
The extension is good through Nov. 1 at which time a decision will have to be made.
Harvey said the town has several significant issues to address, with access the No. 1 issue.
“If we don’t have access, we have nothing,” Harvey said.
Board member Todd Wilkins said he had heard there was positive movement on the access issue but he wanted to have more details firmed up before he presented it to the community.
The board agreed to put the issue on the next agenda at which time a committee is expected to be formed to pursue the issues.
Harvey said that he and Wilkins had met informally with fire department leadership to clarify some issues. Harvey characterized the meeting as “very positive” and Bykowski added that he had prepared a sample RFP to aid in the potential acquisition of a new fire truck to replace one in an aging fleet.
The board also appointed Andrew Rodriguez and Theresa Sweet to the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
The board also appointed Matt Bykowski to the Communications Union District with Browning and Zaiac as alternates.