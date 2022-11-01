ARLINGTON — The next meeting of the Arlington Historical Society will be held on Nov. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Sandgate Meeting Room at the Martha Canfield Library.
Topics will include identifying historic sites in preparation for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and collecting oral histories for Arlington, Sandgate and Sunderland.
Statewide 250th anniversary activities will focus on the period surrounding 1776. Two very successful Bennington County events already have been held. The second historic event was directly related to Arlington history, the well-received Remember Baker play presented at the East Arlington Federated Church this year. The Vermont Historical Society recognized the impact of the community play with an Award of Merit at the annual meeting of the Vermont League of Local Historical Societies and Museums. An official Vermont historic marker has also been approved for placement in East Arlington at the corner of Ice Pond and Old Mill roads to mark the capture of Baker on March 22, 1772. The challenge now is to recognize other sites in Arlington, Sandgate and Sunderland that have contributed to Vermont and national history.
The second topic to be discussed is the need to collect the oral histories that describe residents' memories and experiences as they grew up, started families, worked, hunted and retired in this corner of Vermont. The most widely known examples were collected and written down by Dorothy Canfield Fisher, but a lot has happened since then.
In related news, the Vermont Statewide Sampler Initiative will be compiling a list of early Vermont samplers; samplers and needlework pictures were produced by young girls to develop and display their needlework skills. The goal of the project is to photograph and document as many early Vermont samplers as possible. A “Sampler ID Day” will be held at the Bennington Museum on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and anyone with a sampler is encouraged to attend.
Samplers often included scenes, letters and numbers, and the name and date of the artist. The Russell Vermontiana Collection has one sampler that was donated by the estate of David L. Thomas. Embroidered by 8-year-old Julia Spencer of Arlington in 1826, it is a typical example of this once popular folk art. It also includes the verse: “Placed on the verge of youth my mind life’s opening scenes surveyed, I viewed its ills of various kinds afflicted and afraid.” For further information, contact Michele Pagan of the Vermont Sampler Initiative at mppl@comcast.net.
For more information, contact Bill Budde, curator of the Russell Vermontiana Collection at the Martha Canfield Library, by phone at 802-753-6229, email at russell_vermontiana_collection@hotmail.com or by visiting the Russell Collection on Tuesdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.