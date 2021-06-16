ARLINGTON — Twenty-six graduates crossed the stage and accepted their diplomas at Arlington Memorial High School during commencement exercises Saturday, June 12.
AMHS principal Sarah Pickering welcomed the graduates, staff, friends and family to the commencement, which she said capped off 15 months of uncertainty.
But, she said, they had learned things about education.
“We have come to realize some of these newly developed systems actually support learners more effectively and efficiently,” Pickering said, pointing out that fewer periods created a sense of serenity, and better-prepared students academically and emotionally.
She also pointed out that an increased focus on students’ well-being help to develop a deeper and more meaningful relationship with students.
And she said that while students might not have received as much curriculum instruction, she said they more than made up for it with life skills like flexibility, patience, resiliency, compassion, and self-discipline.
The guest speaker was Todd Wilkins, who not only graduated from AMHS, but had a son graduate in 2020, and is currently head boys soccer coach for the Eagles and chair of the Arlington school board and a member of the Arlington select board.
Wilkins joked that he didn’t remember anything about his graduation speaker, which took the pressure off because they wouldn’t remember him either.
Wilkins told graduates to chase their dreams and do everything they can to achieve those dreams.
He told the graduates that if they worked hard, were dedicated and, had a little bit of luck, they could achieve their dreams.
He also told them not to be afraid to fail.
He told the graduates that he began the pursuit of his dreams as a 30-year-old after failing several times in his earlier working life.
“If you’re not trying new things or challenging yourself to do better, you’re not working hard enough,” Wilkins said.
Noah Diedrich was the valedictorian, and Audrianna Ennis the salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
Ennis said that the struggles of COVID-19 had created challenges, but made them stronger.
“Our futures may be unpredictable and we have to face some uncertainties, but we are not ill-equipped to do so,” Ennis said. “This tiny little school and this tiny little town have readied us. Our school and community have prepared each of us but not necessarily in the same way.”
She shared what many of her classmates would take with them from AMHS in a survival kit heading into the future.
The answers included “a sense of humor,” “respect,” “the ability to respect people for who they are,” “our ability to come together as a school,” and “an AP calc book to use as a weapon.”
Diedrich admitted that, “for the first time in 14 years,” he and his fellow graduates would be entering adulthood, “which, if I’m honest, is rather frightening.”
Diedrich said that memory is odd — honest and dishonest, true and deceptive.
“It can rewrite itself with each passing year,” Diedrich said. “The last four years are no exception.”
He drew chuckles as he joked about remembering his “illustrious high school athletic career as a basketball phenom.”
He said that the graduating class of 2021 had forged bonds.
“We’re a class of athletes, artists, musicians, singers, and learners,” Diedrich said listing soccer championships, travel and more than a year of hybrid learning. “Each has tackled our own personal battles, suffered our own personal losses and basked in our own personal triumphs.”
But he said it will be the classmates that were on those teams, on those trips and in the classrooms that will be remembered.
“However, it will be the people who were involved in our achievements that will be our unchanging memories,” Diedrich said. “Those who were by our side through our experiences will endure in our minds the clearest and the longest.”