CLARENDON — Arlington baseball used a 10-run fifth inning to mercy rule Mill River in five innings, winning 19-1.

Griff Briggs led the Eagles charge at the plate, going four-for-four with three RBIs. Kasey Dickie had a team-high four RBIs on three hits from the number nine hole for Arlington.

Cosby Lux pitched all five innings for the Eagles, surrendering three hits and one unearned run while walking one and striking out seven.

Eight different Arlington batters recorded a hit in the win.

The Eagles improve to 8-3 and conclude their season at Mount St. Joseph on Thursday. First pitch is 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

