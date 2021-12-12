Vermont US attorney sworn into office
Vermont’s new United States attorney is now officially on the job.
Nikolas P. Kerest was sworn into office on Friday by Chief United States District Court Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
Kerest was nominated by President Joe Biden in September and he was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday. He has served as an assistant United States attorney since 2010.
As the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in Vermont, he will now oversee a staff that includes 24 attorneys and 27 support personnel. The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes Vermont. The office also represents the United States and its agencies in civil cases.
Kerest said he’s honored to serve in the new role.
“We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement and community partners to pursue equal justice under the law and to protect and serve the people of Vermont,” he said in a statement. “I am excited to get started.”
Three arrested as officials clear homeless encampment
Three people were arrested Friday as Burlington police and city officials cleared a homeless encampment in the Vermont city that was ordered closed at the end up October, the mayor’s office said.
The office of Mayor Miro Weinberger said social workers and others were on hand Friday morning to offer housing, food and transportation assistance to the six people who were camping at the site off Pine Street.
One person who refused to leave was arrested, as was another who had outstanding warrants. A protestor who chained themselves to a city vehicle was also taken into custody, the city said.
In October, the city began clearing the site on Sears Lane, but until Friday a number of people continued to camp at the site. The city said the campers were continuing the dangerous use of propane appliances, generators and improperly vented stoves.
On Friday officials with the city’s Department of Public Works were removing illegal structures, generators and fuel from the site.
Homeless advocates and state officials worked to find alternative living arrangements in October for most of the people who had been living in the area off Pine Street in the south end of the city.
“While this action was necessary to protect public health and safety, all that has happened over the course of 2021 at Sears Lane is a reflection of a systemic failure of our housing system and the efforts to end chronic homelessness,” Weinberger said in a statement. “As a community and as a region, we must and we can find a better way.”
Weinberger said that next week his administration will be announcing a series of new housing initiatives to long-term progress towards solving the housing challenge.
Burlington trying to figure out how to pay for infrastructure
Officials in Vermont’s largest city are trying to figure out how to fix the roads, sidewalks, sewers and parks after voters rejected an infrastructure bond.
Burlington voters rejected the $40 million infrastructure bond to fund the upgrades in a special election last week, while approving a separate bond ballot item to bolster the city’s power grid and boost subsidies for cold-weather heat pumps and electric vehicles, the Burlington Free Press reported.
Many viewed the infrastructure bond as a financial burden when funding has not yet been secured for a new high school, the newspaper reported.
The $20 million plan for the power grid and for subsidies will be paid back through revenues raised by the Burlington Electric Department. Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a statement that the bond will “bring Burlington one step closer to achieving some of the most ambitious climate goals nationwide.”
Over the coming weeks, the city team “will evaluate how to most effectively move forward in this period of uncertainty and many competing challenges to find another route to address our public infrastructure needs that the taxpayers can support,” Weinberger wrote in a statement.
Vermont school district pays $2k extra with pandemic funds
A Vermont school superintendent is apologizing to his school board for authorizing $2,000 payments to all district employees with unused pandemic relief money.
Members of the St. Johnsbury School board say they’re OK with the payments, but felt they should have been informed. The payments were approved by the Vermont Agency of Education.
The Caledonian Record reports Superintendent Brian Ricca said he made a mistake by not informing the board of the payments from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund and he is sorry.
“I did not follow a process that was inclusive of the board and that was my mistake. I thought to inform the board, but forgot to do it…It was my mistake and one that I will not make again…I am sorry,” he said in a statement he read to the board and public last week.
The district received nearly $850,000 in federal funds at the start of the pandemic. More than half the money was spent on emergency purchases such as masks, thermometers, thermo-scanners, cleaning equipment, Chromebooks for students, laptops for adults, software and pay for substitute teachers since March 2020.
Ricca said the decision to pay the stipends was an effort to retain employees and improve morale.
“Schools are struggling to fill open positions and failing to meet their commitment to students because of the absence of staff,” he said. “I wanted to find a way to materially improve morale, keep employees and use ESSER funds in a way that was lawful.”
Suit filed over inmate death alleges racism and negligence
The estate of a Black man who died in custody at a Vermont prison is suing, alleging racism and negligence.
The lawsuit, reported by VTDigger, was filed this week in Washington County Superior Court, alleging that the Vermont Department of Corrections and its agents negligently failed to diagnose and treat a tumor that led to Kenneth Johnson’s December 2019 death by asphyxiation at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
The wrongful death and medical malpractice lawsuit further alleges that the department and its then-medical contractor, Virginia-based Centurion Health, discriminated against Johnson, 60, due to his race.
Rachel Feldman, a spokesperson for the corrections department, said in a statement to VTDigger that the department is “committed to the humane and equal treatment of all individuals in our care.” The department had no comment on the specifics of the suit, she said. Centurion officials did not reply to an email message seeking comment.
A report released by a law firm in November found that DOC staff should have done more to help Johnson, who complained repeatedly that he could not breathe, and their response was insufficient to keep him from dying from a breathing obstruction caused by a tumor.
It also said the department should train staff in implicit bias, while noting that it was impossible to determine if racial bias played a role in Johnson’s death.
The department had asked the firm Downs Rachlin Martin to investigate the death of Johnson. A separate personnel review is being done by the state.
In July, the Vermont defender general’s office released a report that said staff at the Newport prison ignored Johnson’s pleas that he could not breathe and threatened him instead of providing lifesaving care.
Vermont’s muzzleloader deer hunting season ended on Sunday
Vermont’s deer hunting season is coming to a close.
The muzzleloader season, which started a week ago, ends on Sunday.
The archery season runs through Wednesday.
Hunters are allowed to take no more than four deer per year and only one legal buck, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Defense attorneys protest transfer of trials due to pandemic
Several defense attorneys in Vermont are protesting the transferring of jury trials out of counties with courthouses that are closed due to the pandemic.
The Caledonian Record reports that the attorneys say the constitutional rights of defendants are being violated because they will not get a trial in their communities by a jury of their peers, and citizens and communities in four counties are being disenfranchised.
The administrative order that changed court procedures due to the pandemic expired in 2020, but the judiciary also declared courthouses in Essex, Orleans, Grand Isle and Windsor counties were unsafe for jury trials due to their size and ventilation issues.
Windsor County defense attorney Cabot Teachout argued that the opinions and political views of jurors differ substantially between Vermont counties.
The judiciary plans to solve the air quality issue at the Orleans County Courthouse by installing a heating coil in the building’s ventilation system, but until then criminal trials will take place at the Caledonia County Courthouse.
The defense attorneys’ petition asks the judiciary to choose alternate courtroom venues within the counties until the courthouses are deemed safe, such as auditoriums, theaters or conference centers. The judiciary, which is being represented by the state attorney general, has until February to respond to the petition.
