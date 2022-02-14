Utility linemen rescue macaw stuck in tree in Vermont
Utility crews in Vermont performed an unusual rescue last week when they helped a frightened macaw down from a tree.
The colorful macaw, named Kaiba, had been outside with his owner in Brattleboro on Feb. 6 when another bird flew by and spooked him. Kaiba flew high into a tree and refused to budge.
Owner Thea Everest told WCAX-TV that Kaiba is a rescue whose previous owners had shorn his wings, preventing him from being a confident flyer.
“I think he was stuck and scared,” said Everest, a Massachusetts resident who had taken Kaiba to visit her father in Vermont that day. Worried that Kaiba would freeze, she contacted Green Mountain Power to see if any linemen could help.
“I was like, ‘Hey, I know this is a weird call,’ and they’re like, ‘It’s OK, we like the weird ones,’” Everest recalled.
After arriving at the home, linemen Chris Gouger and Nick Bills initially weren’t sure whether their bucket truck could reach the bird. But it did, and Kaiba was soon safely reunited with Everest.
While they regularly respond to all kinds of calls, Bills said this was a new one.
“This was the first that was actually a bird up in a tree,” Bills said.
Applications being accepted for Vermont after-school grants
Applications are being accepted for grants to support after-school and summer programs, according to Gov. Phil Scott and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The new, $4.8 million grant program is for the summer of 2022 and 2023 and the 2022-2023 school year.
The application for grant funds are for a variety of organizations, including non-profits, municipalities, and licensed and regulated providers of school age childcare.
The funds will create 31,650 new summer program slots over the course of the summer.
Additionally, 55 of the grant recipients will offer transportation; 100 will offer low or no cost programming for eligible students and 90 are ensuring access for all kids, including those with disabilities or unique needs.
“Offering universal afterschool and summer programs is a key strategy for prevention and healthy development, and a priority for my Administration,” Scott said in a statement.
Sanders said the last few years have been challenging for all Vermonters.
“The goal here is that all Vermont students – regardless of their income – have the opportunities that make summer fun and enriching,” Sanders said.
More information can be found on the website of Vermont After School.
Vermont reminding ice anglers of shanty removal date
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding people who fish through the ice that all fishing shanties must be removed from the state’s lakes and ponds by March 27, the last Sunday of the month.
All contents, debris, wood, and supports from the shanties must also be removed so they do not become a hazard to navigation in the spring.
The fine for leaving a fishing shanty on the ice can be $1,000. Shanties may not be left at state fishing access areas.