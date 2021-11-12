High winds caused thousands of Vermont customers to lose power on Friday.
At noon, utilities reported more than 9,100 customers without service in mostly Chittenden, Addison, and Rutland counties, WCAX-TV reported.
A cold front was expected to move across the state through the afternoon, with heavy downpours and possible thunder in southern counties.
Over the weekend, temperatures will drop on Saturday and rain will change over to snow in higher terrain, possibly causing some slippery travel conditions Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Police officers in Vermont’s largest city are stopping and ticketing Black drivers at a lower rate than their share of the driving population, the acting Burlington police chief said.
But the Burlington Police Department still needs to work on racial disparities in the use of force and arrests, Acting Police Chief Jon Murad.
Murad made the comments Thursday during a presentation to a planning assembly of two city wards, MyChamplainValley.com reported.
Statistics show that Black drivers represent about 8% of drivers in Burlington, Murad said. So far in 2021, they comprise 7.2% of the drivers who are stopped by police and 5.6% of the drivers issued tickets.
Earlier this year, a report found that Black drivers were stopped at a higher rate than white drivers in Vermont, and Black and Hispanic drivers were ticketed, arrested and searched at higher rates.
The study, released in January, looked at more than 800,000 traffic stops in Vermont from 2014 to 2019 by 79 Vermont law enforcement agencies.
It found that white drivers were stopped at a rate of 256 per 1,000 white residents, compared to Black drivers who were stopped at a rate of 459 per 1,000 Black residents.
In 2016, a separate analysis of data collected in Burlington found that in 2015 Black drivers made up 9.5% of traffic stops by city police. Burlington’s population at the time was 4.5% black.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $20.2 million in investments in dairy business innovation efforts, including in the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center in Vermont, that it says will help small dairy farms as they recover from the pandemic.
A total of $18.4 million is being shared by three current initiatives at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the University of Tennessee and the University of Wisconsin. Also, $1.8 million is going to the California State University Fresno, the USDA announced Wednesday.
“These awards will expand the scope of the Dairy Business Innovation program and provide much-needed support to small dairy farms and businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic,” said Jenny Moffitt, the USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, in a written statement. “In addition to initiatives in the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest, a new initiative for the Pacific Coast is funded, led by California State University Fresno.”
The Dairy Business Innovation initiatives have provided technical assistance and grants to dairy farmers and businesses, helping them with business plans, marketing and branding, and increasing access to innovative production and processing techniques for the development of value-added products, the USDA said.
The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, which serves 10 states, is focused on supporting community and climate-forward dairy production, officials said.
“The ability to work regionally with this funding is a key element of the USDA Initiative’s success, particularly in the Northeast where we are dependent on other states for production, processing, and consumption,” said Laura Ginsburg, the center lead.