PUTNEY — Recent incidents of anti-Semitism in Putney, Brattleboro and Townshend are part of a larger wave of hatred that is washing over the country, state Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham, told a virtual forum Tuesday evening.
Balint said her grandfather was killed by the Nazis in 1945 during a forced march when he stopped to help another person. Both were shot, and their bodies thrown in the Danube River, she said.
But she said the community that is Vermont helped her heal from her family’s ordeal, and leave behind the worry “that neighbors can betray you.”
Living in Vermont has taught her to trust her neighbors, Balint said.
“Strong neighbors make a strong democracy,” Balint told the virtual gathering of about 50 people.
She said so much of the country — not just Vermont — is “worn out by the vitriol” of Congress and local select board meetings on the issues of race, gender and religion.
“The continuing anxiety about COVID-19 has left people in a palpable sense of unease,” said Balint, who is president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate.
In recent weeks, swastikas have been painted on traffic signs in Brattleboro and Putney, and a Nazi flag has been displayed on a front lawn of a Townshend home.
While Brattleboro promptly removed the swastika-painted sign, in Putney it lingered before town officials replaced the sign, said state Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Putney, one of the organizers of the forum, creating some bad feelings.
“Things happened in Putney but are not unique to Putney,” Balint said. But, she said, such actions “give energy to hate.”
In the case of the private home in Townshend, nothing could be done, said Rev. Lise Sparrow of Guilford, representing the NAACP, and one of the organizers of the forum. To add particular insult, said Sparrow, it happened during the Jewish High Holy Days.
Residents from all over the state participated in the Zoom forum, which started with a showing of a clip from the PBS show “Viral” addressing the fact that anti-Semitism is on the rise again.
Several forum participants said the only way to counter anti-Semitism is with education, particularly about the Holocaust. Miriam Rosenbloom, of northern Vermont, said she regularly travels to schools to educate young students.
“The connection with kids is huge,” she said. “Education is the key to it all.”
Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson said he gave up on social media four years ago because of the misinformation and hatred. “It brought me inner peace,” the sheriff said.
When he recently returned, it was even worse. “The amount of vitriol is ... horrific,” he said.
Anderson said he is “angry, frustrated, scared, worried, unsure” in the face of the anger and hatred.
“I despise social media. But it’s a tool and tools can cut you,” he said.
The event hit some controversy when some participants objected to the forum being recorded and slated for being re-broadcast on Brattleboro Community TV, the local public access station, and said they wouldn’t have participated if they knew it was being recorded and would be broadcast.
Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Putney, the co-organizer of the forum, immediately stopped recording the forum.
Alvin Shulman, of Lyndonville, said he is “shocked these things happened in Putney and Brattleboro.”
Those towns, he said, are supposed to be “an oasis of enlightenment.”
He said when his daughter was young, one of her teachers felt her head in class, trying to feel the “horn knobs” on the back of her head.