More than 70 cats were living in a North Adams apartment. It took over two days to remove them all

NORTH ADAMS — For the second time in roughly a month, authorities have removed dozens of cats from a North Berkshire apartment.
More than 70 cats were taken this week from a home at 34 Francis St. in North Adams, which still reeked of cat litter on Thursday afternoon.
The cats are now in the care of a combination of the Berkshire Human Society, the Dakin Humane Society and the Boston-based MSPCA-Angell shelter, according to North Adams Police Chief Mark Bailey.
Police were alerted by a medical call at the multifamily home around 6:25 a.m. Monday, Bailey told The Eagle on Thursday. Upon entering the apartment, police found the cats living in “extremely unsuitable conditions.”
The North Adams Board of Health, North Adams Animal Control, the Berkshire Humane Society, the Dakin Humane Society and MSPCA-Angell spent the next two days removing the animals from the apartment.
“There’s no charges or anything like that,” Bailey said, “it’s just one of those situations where things got out of control, like in most of these hoarding of cats.”
The shelters are in the process of determining whether the cats are adoptable.
“I would assume that if there’s some physical ailments, they may have to be put down,” Bailey said.
Neighbors at the home on Thursday said the tenant did not mistreat the animals.
Finding places to accept the cats was complicated by the recent announcement that the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter would close at the end of August. Bailey acknowledged the loss of the Pittsfield-based shelter, noting that MSPCA-Angell came to the area because of the sheer amount of cats.
“All we have left is Berkshire Humane up here,” Bailey said.
In late June, animal control authorities removed about 50 cats from an Adams apartment and placed them in local shelters. No one was charged in that incident either.
Animal control officials often emphasize the importance of spaying and neutering cats. North Adams Animal Control includes a link to the Mass Animal Fund Spay/Neuter/Vaccination Assistance Request Form on its website.