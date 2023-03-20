BRATTLEBORO — Intentionally, the last page of "Addicted: Our Strength Under the Influence" does not say, "The End."
"That's really important to think about," the local author going by the pen name Annie Augustus Rose said. "Because with addiction, it's never ending."
Those who live with substance use disorder and their families need to take it one day at a time, Rose said, citing the philosophy of 12-step programs. Her book shows the progression from finding out a family member was using heroin to starting a local Nar-Anon Family Group more than 20 years ago to becoming a self-published author.
It all began in 1998 when her daughter admitted she had a problem with heroin. A few years later, Rose learned her son had become addicted to crack.
"It's been a long walk but not one I regret in any way," she said, "because I really feel like in some way, it was destiny."
When her children became involved with illegal drugs, Rose said, she could have thrown her hands up and not done anything except groan and moan. Instead, she chose to learn about the disease of addiction and took her grandchildren in.
Throughout the years, she held on to correspondence with her now-deceased ex-husband. They would send each other messages via AOL nearly every day, putting all their bad feelings aside after divorcing, to discuss their children.
"We knew this was serious and we were going to support each other," Rose said. "We were going to collaborate as we needed to do."
Over the years, Rose heard from people suggesting she write a book about her experience. In 2018, she got started on the project, seeing it as a way to connect with those who experienced addiction or loss through addictive behaviors, or those who don't know anything about it.
Rose makes clear addiction is a disease and not a choice. In the book, she notes, "there is plenty of help emerging today; yet if the addicted person doesn't want that help, how do you get them to change their thinking? Therein lies the rub — even with all the understanding a community can muster."
One of her classmates from Brattleboro Union High School introduced Rose to her niece, Cathryn Lykes, who has a degree in journalism and lived in Brattleboro. They discussed her ideas for the book and Lykes pulled out particular pieces of the AOL correspondence that could make for good threads. Rose also decided to have chapters written with or by other family members, including her daughter, son, partner, two grandchildren and now-deceased mother. Lykes ended up moving away and Rose worked with Cindy Casey, a Florida-based book editor and publisher, to get the final draft to the printers.
"Addicted" was released Feb. 23. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Goodreads and other websites.
Rose hopes to make appearances at local book stores and libraries to promote the book. So far, she said, it's getting a good response from friends and former classmates, who have sent cards and notes on how much they've enjoyed the work.
"I'm so glad to have done this," Rose said. "I feel like it was purposeful."
At times, she felt she was guided by a higher force.
When Rose was 19, she was employed by two pathologists in California. She would file different reports and put to work typing skills she learned in high school. She also gained experience typing for an oral surgeon and a hospital. She views those jobs as helpful in getting to her current status as published writer.
Rose calls her work with Nar-Anon "essential." Meetings are still occurring, although remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose hopes people see themselves in the pages of the book by identifying with different parts. In the prologue, she warns that the narrative may be "uncomfortable; words will mirror the brutal emotional roller coaster our family members have been forced to ride for decades."
"Under the weight of addiction, my family continues to survive this unsteady and often unpredictable course because, together, we are rooted in strength," she writes.