BRATTLEBORO — A 38-year-old woman will be arraigned Tuesday, accused of using an axe to kill a person at a shelter operated by Groundworks Collaborative.
Just before 9:30 on Monday morning, officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report that someone was being attacked by a person with an axe at Morningside House on Royal Road. Upon arrival, the victim was found to be deceased.
According to the BPD, Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mavish-Jammeh, of Brattleboro, was taken into custody and will be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
Troopers from the Vermont State Police help Brattleboro police investigate a suspicious death at 81 Royal Road in Brattleboro on Monday, April 3, 2023. One person was killed in the incident and a suspect is in custody.
Anyone who might have information related to this incident is urged to notify the police department by calling 802-257-7946, the BPD tip line at 802-251-8188, or the statewide tip line at 844-848-8477.
Morningside House is a transitional housing facility for families.
Peter Elwell, interim deputy executive director of Groundworks Collaborative, declined to comment at this time other than to say they are focused on supporting residents and staff of Groundworks.
"The GWC Board of Directors is grateful for the immense outpouring of support from the community," stated Rita Ramirez, chairwoman, in an email to the Reformer. "At the moment, we are focused on taking care of our remarkable staff, our volunteers, and the people we serve as we all grapple with this absolutely devastating event. In times like these, as difficult as it seems, it’s important that communities come together to support all those who have been affected by tragedy."
Brattleboro Town Manager John Potter said the town assisted Groundworks with relocating residents of Morningside House.
“They asked us to find cots that we could set up at another location,” he said. “We’ve been assisting with that.”
Barbara Vitalis, a neighbor, said the incident is “very much out of the blue” and “so flipping bizarre.”
“We’ve lived here for five years, and it’s very quiet,” Vitalis said. “Just very respectful. People walk by, and they’re always like, ‘Hi.’”
Responding to reports about the incident, as well as a shooting death on Birge Street last week, Vermont Sen. Nader Hashim, D-Windham County, called the frequency in which homicides are occurring in Brattleboro “frightening.”
“I think there needs to be some conversations and actions about what we can do to address the rising homicide rate in Brattleboro,” he said.