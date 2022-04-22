WESTMINSTER — There's been too much sorrow at Bellows Falls Union High School in the past three years.
Jaia Caron, a senior at the school, lost her best friend since middle school last year, when sophomore Jada Spaulding Doyle, 16, died in a car crash in Putney on April 25.
And two years earlier, Caron lost her longtime fellow soccer player and close friend, Vincenzo "Vinny" Ruggiero, 15, who died May 20, 2019, the day after a car crash in Westminster.
The deaths were devastating to the students at the high school, said Caron, and many of the two students' friends are still coping with the loss.
Art has always been a comfort and happy outlet for Caron, who just turned 18. Several months ago she decided to paint a tribute to Jada and Vinny, as part of her community service project, which is required of all graduating seniors.
"I wanted to memorialize the two lives we lost," she said. "I love art," she said Friday, during an interview.
Her mural, "Those We Love Never Truly Leave Us," greets students, teachers and visitors entering the school. (The rest of the quotation from the two-part play "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child," is "There are things that death cannot touch.")
Caron decided months ago to paint a mural at the high school to memorialize her two friends. "The Tree of Life," as she calls it, took shape over three months, including planning, and about 48 hours of painting. The mural is just inside the front door entrance of the school, and shows both Jada and Vinny in their sports uniforms, and also includes Vinny's trademark backward 4 on the back of his jersey, and Jada's 11.
The two students are staring at the large tree, which is just starting to sprout purple, gold and green leaves, a nod to the BFUHS school color of purple, and the rebirth of spring. "It's about Terrier pride," Caron said.
She said Vinny's trademark backwards 4 was a misprint on one of his hockey jerseys, and he just kept it on his other jerseys.
The two departed students have halos in the painting, and are paired with large sunflowers.
Caron primarily used acrylics to paint the mural on the school wall, but she said she also used some other media, including pencils and paint markers.
The night she finished the painting, she and the school's janitor were the only people left in the building, and she called her mother, Carisa Caron, to come down with Jaia's sister Raven, to see her finish the tribute to her friends.
Caron said she cried as she finished it, thinking of the two teenagers who meant so much to her and others, and were gone.
"I was crying my eyes out," she said.
Caron, a star field-hockey player for BFUHS, received a scholarship to Russell Sage College in Albany, N.Y., and will head there in the fall. She said she won't be studying art ("I love it as a hobby," she said) but instead will focus on criminal justice and behavioral sciences.
She said she is currently working on another painting in her part-time, for another art project.
Caron said she hopes to get both Jada and Vinny's families to pose for a photograph in front of the mural.
She said the mural is one of the few things she is satisfied with.
"My mother always tells me I'm wicked hard on myself," said Caron. "But this is something I'm really proud of."