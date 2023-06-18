BENNINGTON — The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union hosted its celebration and commemoration of "America's Second Independence Day" on Saturday, couple of days ahead of the actual Juneteenth holiday that is Monday.
SVSU Equity Coordinator Jonathan Phipps, who organized the event and served as master of ceremonies, welcomed the crowd to Bennington's second official Juneteenth celebration — held this year at a more "downtown" location just off Depot Street rather than last year's at Mount Anthony Union Middle School.
Phipps, a former history teacher, opened by explaining the significance of the day 158 years ago when Union troops entered Galveston, Texas, at the end of the Civil War and informed the last of enslaved people in the U.S. that they were now emancipated.
"This is the day when we can formally say that all Americans became free," he said.
Phipps introduced hip-hop artist Edwin Owusu, who goes by the stage name Sinnn, as the performer of the day. Owusu is also a public speaking and debate coach at the University of Vermont. Owusu's performance was followed by the stylings of Manchester's "DJ Dareala."
Phipps encouraged all in attendance to enjoy the free food from The Abbey Group, free gift bags and Juneteenth books at the SVSU tent, and to visit all of the community partners who set up tents at the event, including Southwestern Vermont Medical Center — providing free blood pressure screenings — and the Bennington Martens.
SVSU Superintendent James Culkeen was brief in his remarks, but offered his thanks to Phipps for making the day possible.
"It's an important day. It's an important celebration," he said. "I want to thank Jonathan not only for putting this together, but for helping to educate all of us on the meaning of this day as we continue our journey."
Other speakers included Callie Raspuzzi — collections manager at the Bennington Museum — and Brian Keefe — president of Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home. They both provided some historical context of Juneteenth and the struggles of Black Americans both before and after the holiday.
Raspuzzi explained that the death of slavery was "painfully slow," even in the Northern states, and told the story of one slave — Margaret Bowen — who lived right in Bennington. Her story encapsulates the reality that even the rule of law didn't always match up with the reality in the U.S., Raspuzzi explained.
One of the framers and signees of the Vermont Constitution, Stephen Fay, signed as a witness on a bill of sale of Bowen as a slave, six months after signing the constitution that banned slavery.
"It is important for us today to recognize that the abolition of slavery was never a foregone conclusion," Raspuzzi said in closing. "Social progress did not happen in this country as part of a natural course of events. Progress happened because of the choices that individual people made and the hard work that they did."
Keefe told the story of the Pullman Porters, who were critical to the early Civil Rights Movement, forming the nation's first Black labor union in 1926. Robert Lincoln, President Abraham Lincoln's son, was president of the railroad giant Pullman Company. There is a Pullman railcar and an exhibit that explains their story at Hildene in more detail, Keefe explained.
Phipps also recognized the two top place winners in a Juneteenth art exhibit competition at MAUHS. Lilly Lavoie (10th grade, second place) and Evelyn Van Orden (ninth grade, first place) both had their pieces on display at the SVSU tent.
Phipps proudly introduced other students from within the supervisory union, as well. Emily Maikoo — who just finished her sophomore year at MAUHS and is a representative for the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network — and Jolyn Phang — a soon-to-be senior and representative for Arlington Memorial High Anti-Racism Community — both gave statements and explained their mission within their respective schools and communities.
Phipps was pleased with the overall turnout, and hopes to see the event continue to grow as the Bennington area becomes more familiar and educated about the holiday.
"I think if this is a yearly event downtown, as it goes on, it will be something that Bennington is hopefully known for, and can be a draw for Bennington in the month of June," said Phipps, who mentioned it can be another economic driver for the town in conjunction with the Pride Parade and block party, which will be held next weekend.
Phipps says his vision for the event has been all about interaction and trying to draw as many people in as possible, especially in a predominantly white community.
"If you ever want to be part of a community, and accepted by a community, you have to engage," he said. "It's never just one person saying to another person 'This is what I think, This is what we need.' No, it's got to be some both back and forth. If not, that's not really equity."
"Up until a few years ago, most people in Bennington hadn't even heard of this event," he continued. "But by engaging and saying, 'Hey, let's talk about it. Let's talk about why you get a day off,' I'm willing to bet in two or three years, people will be like, 'Oh Juneteenth is coming up. That's a cool thing.'"