MANCHESTER — Doug Kilburn stands by the firepit with Dick Coss, Mark Lachac and Jonathan Grant. Though it is damp and cool, the men are warmed by the flames and the company. Smoke wafts over, carrying with it a whiff of sticks and s’mores. Mount Aeolus, a pyramidal silhouette, looms to their right.
“I’m here to earn the spareribs and champagne waiting for me at home,” Kilburn says.
The gathering is the second New Year’s Day Trail Party and Bonfire on Manchester’s Historic Marble Rail Trail, put on by Bike Manchester VT, to celebrate the Historic Marble Rail Trail and its contributions to local recreation. The town is on the cusp of ownership of the trail, with high hopes for a property transfer soon from its current owners.
Several yards from the men by the bonfire, Sally and Tom Birchard rig a makeshift dog station to tie up their two young Bernese mountain dogs, Quincy and Bigi, and their older yellow Labrador retriever, Barley. They have walked the half-mile from the Riley Rink parking lot to the picnic table here with the dogs.
The dogs strain at their Gentle Leader leashes, unaccustomed to being constrained.
“They usually run off leash on our property,” Sally Birchard explains. In spite of the brown-gray drabness of the grass and brush, the appeal of the surrounding farmland is obvious. It is no wonder the three dogs seem to yearn for freedom in the fields.
Twelve-year-old twins Abigail and Perry Sexter station themselves next to the abundant supply of chocolates, marshmallows and graham crackers on the picnic table. They huddle together, hands tucked into the sleeves of their winter jackets, plotting their s’mores strategy as the air around them cools and darkens.
A chorus of “hey” from the gathering crowd greets Bill and Linda Drunsic as they arrive with their dog, Charlie. It’s clear that much of the excitement at their arrival is directed at Charlie, the namesake of the popular cafe that the Drunsics own in town.
FOUR OWNERS, ONE MISSION
With the arrival of the Drunsics, all four owners of the trail are present to celebrate with friends, neighbors and anyone else who happens to wander by.
They had hoped to be celebrating the transfer of the trail’s ownership to the town, but details are still being worked out, and the transfer has not yet taken place.
Nevertheless, the trail of today is a far cry from the rough, raised bed that Amy and Robin Verner, Jim Hand and Bill Drunsic — as Old Railroad Bed LLC — bought from Omya in 2009.
Putting a damper on the high hopes for the trail, the subsequent five years were fraught with legal disputes with abutting landowners. Old Railroad Bed ultimately prevailed with a decision in its favor in the Vermont Supreme Court. The Verners, Hand and Drunsic then set to the task of converting the existing rail bed into a trail — a labor of love that resulted, finally, in the Historic Marble Rail Trail.
FRIENDS WELCOME
Initially, access to the trail was by invitation only, a requirement because it was a private trail. Friends of the Trail was then born, the brainchild of Robin Verner, accessible via a QR code posted at various points along the trail.
Joining the group meant an open invitation to walk and bike on the trail, and increasingly, residents and visitors to Manchester did just that. Foot and bike traffic was heavy enough that the town requested the owners apply for a public permit. They did, and the trail currently operates under a town administrative permit.
Bike Manchester VT, a committee dedicated to promoting walking and cycling in Manchester, has been aligned with the Historic Marble Rail Trail since the committee formed in 2013. Members Shari Siegel and Kathe Dillmann join in the New Year’s Day celebration, and speak with excitement about the group’s aspirations for the trail.
The first order of business is to bring the town’s ownership of the trail to fruition. Bike Manchester VT was tasked with raising $80,000 by this past June 1, a goal it met by fundraising largely through private donations. The town, on its end, committed $120,000 for the purchase and $50,000 for additional improvements. After the transfer is finished, Bike Manchester VT members will meet to determine the next priorities for their committee.
ONE GOAL: A BIKE-FRIENDLY DESTINATION
One priority might be extension of the trail beyond its current end at North Road to the Dorset School, and perhaps, eventually, even as far as the Dorset Town Green. This would truly support Bike Manchester VT’s aspiration to brand Manchester as a biking destination. Inspired by cities like Quebec, the group also hopes to see further growth of bike-centric services in the town, including bike-friendly lodging, storage, places to wash bikes and additional racks outside of restaurants.
The goal is tourism, but also transportation. Those who can’t readily afford cars, or those who aren’t able to drive, will still be able to access the town and surrounding areas independently.
It’s a bright future. Cynthia Kilburn tells an anecdote about a couple visiting Manchester from Jacksonville, Vt., that illustrates the positive ripple effect of the trail. “They read about the trail and came to Manchester to check it out,” she says. “In addition to their hike on the trail, they wound up shopping at outlet stores and eating dinner in one of the restaurants.”
“There will be another celebration once the town takes over ownership,” says Amy Verner.