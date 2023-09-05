MANCHESTER — Historic Applejack Stadium is slated to host the 2023 Manchester Women's College Cup, which will feature four premier NCAA Division III women's soccer teams from across the northeast region this weekend.
The 2023 slate of teams includes Williams College, currently ranked 12th in the NCAA Division III preseason poll and who advanced to the third round of the 2022 national championship tournament, local favorite VTSU Castleton, and Babson College (Wellesley, Mass.) and St. Lawrence University (Canton, N.Y.). Admission is free to the 2023 Manchester Women's College Cup.
2023 MANCHESTER WOMEN’S COLLEGE CUP SCHEDULE
Saturday, Sept. 9
1:00 p.m. – VTSU Castleton (home) vs. Williams College (away)
3:30 p.m. – Babson College (home) vs. St. Lawrence University (away)
Sunday, Sept. 10
12:30 p.m. – St. Lawrence University (home) vs. Castleton University (away)
3:00 p.m. - Williams (home) vs. Babson College (away)