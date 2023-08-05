Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Heroes honored

Monday is 

Purple Heart day

NEWS, PAGE A2

Too many cats

Mass. officials

remove 70 felines

REGION, PAGE A7

Cool in the pool

Benn. swimmers

strong at districts

SPORTS, PAGE B1

