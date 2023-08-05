Heroes honored
Monday is
Purple Heart day
NEWS, PAGE A2
Too many cats
Mass. officials
remove 70 felines
REGION, PAGE A7
Cool in the pool
Benn. swimmers
strong at districts
SPORTS, PAGE B1
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 10:52 pm
Heroes honored
Monday is
Purple Heart day
NEWS, PAGE A2
Too many cats
Mass. officials
remove 70 felines
REGION, PAGE A7
Cool in the pool
Benn. swimmers
strong at districts
SPORTS, PAGE B1
NORTH BENNINGTON — The slate blue shed sits mostly hidden from the gravel and dirt of Paran …
MONTPELIER – Unable to receive the federal aid that other Vermont businesses will receive fr…
MONTPELIER — State rules are being crafted to prohibit cannabis-infused foods or drinks that…
BENNINGTON – The NSK Steering Systems America facility on Shields Drive has received recogni…
MONTPELIER — The Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) warns consumers to be on alert for…
MONTPELIER — Cannabis Control Board Chairman James Pepper expressed sorrow about the damage …
JACKSONVILLE — The twin glass entrance doors to the Jacksonville General Store are unusually…
BENNINGTON — Colleen McQuade took a giant leap, both personally and for the cannabis industr…
With the state already reeling from floods earlier this week, and Gov. Phil Scott warning Th…
WESTMINSTER — Everyone is on a first-name basis with Faith Mba.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.