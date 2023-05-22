A statue of Brigadier General John Stark points the way out of the fog enveloping the Bennington Battle Monument. A hero of that Revolutionary War battle, Stark was also the inspiration for the New Hampshire state motto: Live Free or Die.
A statue of Brigadier General John Stark points the way out of the fog enveloping the Bennington Battle Monument. A hero of that Revolutionary War battle, Stark was also the inspiration for the New Hampshire state motto: Live Free or Die.
Vermont News & Media file photo
Brattleboro’s Ben Stauffer takes a jump shot during the Southern Vermont Unified Basketball finals on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks in the Capitol Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sunday, May 21, 2023.