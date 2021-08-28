Thomas Dee, president and CEO of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, left, and supporters of a planned $28 million emergency department expansion, prepare to formally break ground for the project following a ceremony Friday on the hospital campus.
Action during a decisive 7-0 victory by the Bennington Police Department over the Center for Restorative Justice (CRJ) at the first annual Bennington Justice League Kickball Tournament, at Willow Park, in Bennington, Vermont, Friday.
The Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop, located at 604 U.S. Route 7 in Bennington, is on the market after being owned by a local family for half a century.