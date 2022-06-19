BENNINGTON -- An 18-year-old man was shot on Pleasant Street late Saturday night, and police have identified the shooter.
According to Bennington police, the incident occurred in front of a residence at 308 Pleasant Street. The Bennington Police Department responded to a report of a fight at that location involving a knife, but they learned that the young man had been shot in the torso. He was transported to Albany Medical Center by Bennington Rescue for a single gunshot wound to the torso, where he is in stable condition.
Officers were able to identify the man -- also 18 years old - who fired the shot. That man is cooperating with investigators. The firearm was recovered and police say there is no danger to the public related to this incident.
Neither man has been identified by police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or through the website at www.Benningtonpolice.com